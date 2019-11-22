Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Rian Johnson on why Knives Out is "a roller coaster, and not a crossword puzzle"

Marah Eakin
This video contains mild spoilers for Knives Out. Proceed with caution.

With Knives Out, Rian Johnson has set out to modernize the “whodunnit” picture. As Johnson plays with act structure and reveals, his characters pop off about immigration, entitlement, and their Goop-like businesses. It’s a compelling venture, resulting in a film that leaves audiences guessing if what they think they know is true right up until the very last frame. The A.V. Club sat down with Johnson recently in Los Angeles to talk about the dramatic structure of the film, as well as its secret weapon: K Callan’s Great Nana Thrombey.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

