As the director of films like Boyhood, Richard Linklater is no stranger to the coming of age tale. Typically, though, a coming of age movie features a teen coming into their own as an adult, summarily figuring out their place in the big, bad world.

That’s not really what audiences will find in the new Where’d You Go, Bernadette, which Linklater also directed, but the director still agrees with our rationale that the film still is a coming of age tale—albeit maybe a later, second phase of age that we only unlock later in life. The A.V. Club talked to the director about that and more in the interview you’ll see in the video above.