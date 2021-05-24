Robert Pattinson will follow The Batman by producing movies for Warner Bros.

Yup, this is the guy. Photo : CHRIS DELMAS / AF ( Getty Images )

Being Batman has its perks, including an overall first-look production deal. Robert Pattinson, known for his upcoming role as the next Batman and former role as teen vampire Edward Cullen, signed an expansive production deal that could lead to film projects with Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema as well as television work with Warner’s TV division and HBO Max.

Advertisement

“Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking,” Pattinson said in a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life. I’ve loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively.”

This is the actor’s first production venture. Since coming to prominence in the Twilight films, he has co-starred alongside Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse, played a predatory preacher in Netflix’s Devil All The Time, and bent time in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. He’ll appear as Bruce Wayne and Batman in Matt Reeve’s The Batman, which is set for a March 4, 2022 release.

“We have been incredibly impressed with Rob’s eye for identifying dynamic new filmmakers. Additionally, he is continually nurturing exciting story ideas into compelling screenplays. We are so excited that Warner Bros and New Line will be his home and that we get to benefit from his creative, commercial passions,” said Courtenay Valenti, President, Production and Development for Warner Bros Pictures, and Richard Brener, President & Chief Creative Officer of New Line Cinema.

Please, please let this somehow lead to the an expansion of the Twilight cinematic universe. Robert I’m begging you!