You can’t make a movie about Elton John without a bunch of great costumes. As Rocketman’s costume designer, Julian Day was responsible for every sequined onesie, well-placed feather, and wacky pair of eyewear in the film—all of which were designed both as exact replicas of and homages to original outfits Elton John wore in the ‘70s and ‘80s. With the home video release of Rocketman hitting this week, The A.V. Club talked to Day about his vision for the movie, and how he captured John’s fashion evolution.