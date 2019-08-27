Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Rocketman costume designer Julian Day on sequins, crystals, and Elton John

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Elton John
Save

You can’t make a movie about Elton John without a bunch of great costumes. As Rocketman’s costume designer, Julian Day was responsible for every sequined onesie, well-placed feather, and wacky pair of eyewear in the film—all of which were designed both as exact replicas of and homages to original outfits Elton John wore in the ‘70s and ‘80s. With the home video release of Rocketman hitting this week, The A.V. Club talked to Day about his vision for the movie, and how he captured John’s fashion evolution.

Share This Story

https://film.avclub.com/rocketman-costume-designer-julian-day-on-sequins-cryst-1837580786

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement