Ron Livingston is replacing Billy Crudup as The Flash's new dad

Ron Livingston Photo : Leon Bennett ( Getty Images )

Living out a fantasy that so many of us have had during a nostalgic viewing of Office Space or Band Of Brothers, Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) is about to get Ron Livingston to be his dad. (Is it weird that we want Peter from Office Space to be our dad? It’d be cookies for dinner every night!) Specifically, Variety notes that Livingston has just been cast in Andy Muschietti’s long-in-development Flash movie, taking over the part of convicted daddy Henry Allen from actor Billy Crudup.

Advertisement

Because nothing DC Films can do can ever run smooth, though, this news does come just as Zack Snyder’s Justice League reminded us that Crudup was part of the studio’s original plans for the Flash character— given how he, you know, shows up right at the film’s end to happily crow (to his fellow inmates) about his son’s fancy new crime lab job. There’s no word as of yet as to why Crudup won’t be part of Muschietti’s new movie, although the film’s long development time, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, probably didn’t help. (But hey, who knows: Given how Ray Fisher ended up departing Cyborg’s potential role in this particular movie, the potential for drama in Justice land is always out there.)

Livingston joins a cast that includes Miller, plus Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck (to say nothing of an appearance from Michael Keaton, reprising his role as the Batted Man himself). Livingston has mostly been working in TV of late; he’s had a semi-regular gig on Search Party, and starred in Audience/Amazon Prime’s Loudermilk for the last three years.