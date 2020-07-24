Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley on Marie Curie's Polish identity and the chemical symbol for Radium

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Radioactive
RadioactiveMarie CurieRosamund PikePierre CurieSam RileyMarjane Satrapi
In the new movie Radioactive, Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley play Marie and Pierre Curie, the star-crossed couple who bonded over science and helped discover two elements: Radium and Polonium. They also both died earlier than they should have, due in part to their close and unprotected work with those radioactive elements.

The A.V. Club talked to a cunningly masked Pike and a straight-faced Riley via Zoom for the interview above. In it, we talk scientific passions, Polish identity, and whether or not they remember their grade school studies.

