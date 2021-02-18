In I Care A Lot, Rosamund Pike is a barracuda, using her steeliness to prey on the supposition that women are pure, warm bastions of care and goodness. As Marla Grayson, she abuses the access she gets as a put-together w hite woman to take over the lives of elderly people, stealing their assets and their legal right to speak for themselves. That is, of course, until she goes after the wrong person.

In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to Pike—who’s already been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role—about using her prim on-screen exterior to her advantage, how the movie has effected her end-of-life plans, and why she loved the act of vaping on-screen.

I Care A Lot will be available to stream on Netflix this Friday, February 19.