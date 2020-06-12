Photo : Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images )

In case you were wondering where the final member of the Hogwarts Three was after Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and a good portion of the Harry Potter cast vocally countered J.K. Rowling’s most recent transphobic screed (or maybe you weren’t, since the last Harry Potter film premiered almost 9 years ago): Rupert Grint has issued his own statement of support for the trans community.

According to the BBC, the Sick Note actor—who tends to remain out of the public eye, if he can help it—shared his sentiments with the The Times. Please forgive us for further comparing this grown man to a role from his adolescence, but we can’t help but notice how the statement is very Ron-like—that is, succinct, to the point, and essentially a kind version of “Yeah, what they said,” but for something rather important: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment. I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers.” Those “peers” also include Bonnie Wright, Katie Leung, and Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne.

If you’ve already had the displeasure of wading through Rowling’s piles of anti-trans garbage, there is some good news: A few people have already rolled up their sleeves and fact-checked all of her dangerous, outlandish claims. Maybe she’ll actually read it one day (and perhaps donate some of that fortune to trans organizations, like the ones in Leung’s thread). Miracles can happen, right?

If you want to support LGBTQ youth, consider donating to GLSEN, which promotes anti-bullying initiatives and gay-straight alliances in schools nationwide, and The Trevor Project, which operates a confidential hotline staffed by trained counselors who provide crisis-intervention and suicide-prevention services.