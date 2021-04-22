Russell Crowe is apparently playing Zeus in Thor: Love And Thunder

Russell Crowe Photo : ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

A few weeks ago, literally everyone in Australia noticed that Russell Crowe was hanging out with the whole cast of Thor: Love And Thunder, plus some people that we didn’t necessarily know would be in director Taika Waititi’s next Thor movie. The implication was pretty clear, but then “insiders” confirmed that Crowe is not only in the movie but that his appearance was supposed to be “one of many surprises” in the film, so him openly hanging out with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman was apparently a big spoiler. Well, if we’ve already come this far, why not just spoil the whole damn thing?

Advertisement

As reported by ComicBook.com, Crowe recently appeared on the show Breakfast With The Murphys and revealed—multiple times—that he’s playing Zeus in the movie. You might know Zeus from Greek mythology and Disney’s Hercules, but there are a couple of big things to take away from the fact that Zeus is apparently going to appear in a Marvel movie. For starters, this probably means that Christian Bale’s noseless villain, Gorr The God Butcher, is going to butcher some damn gods (and not just Norse gods like Thor and his friends). This also means that there’s suddenly a significantly stronger chance of fan-favorite Marvel character Hercules showing up in the MCU at some point soon. Zeus is Zeus, he throws lightning bolts and stuff, but the Marvel version of Hercules is cool because he’s like Thor but he’s bisexual and he likes to fuckin’ party.

We don’t know if Hercules will be in Love And Thunder, but there are supposed to be some exciting surprises in the film, so we don’t know… though a lot of those surprises, like Russell Crowe playing Zeus and Matt Damon playing himself, have already been spoiled. Just to be safe, if you’re an actor who can grow a beard and has big hairy arms, give your agent a quick call.