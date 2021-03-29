Russell Crowe Photo : Cameron Spencer ( Getty Images )

Whoever is in charge of keeping secrets on the set of Thor: Love And Thunder isn’t doing an especially good job, because, once again, an actor’s secret role in the film has been spoiled by the simple fact that people saw him hanging around in Australia during filming. The last time this happened was with Matt Damon, who will be reprising his role as Unnamed Humanoid Actor (a.k.a. “Matt Damon”) in director Taika Waititi’s sequel, and now it has happened again with Russell Crowe, whose role in the film is still being kept under wraps (a small victory, then).

Now, Russell Crowe being in Australia isn’t especially suspicious on its own, but Deadline notes that he was spotted “hanging out with the [Love And Thunder] cast all over Australia”—as seen in the photo above, which features a heavily bearded Crowe hanging out with Chris Hemsworth. That seemed like enough of a tip-off that Deadline reached out to someone and got confirmation that, yes, he is in the movie. “Insiders” say Crowe’s appearance is “one of many surprises” that will be in Love And Thunder, which at least implies that there’s something about it that hasn’t been spoiled yet, so maybe some more famous Australians will show up? It would be hard to find a famous Australian who hasn’t done a superhero movie already, but maybe Nicole Kidman could follow Crowe a cross the line from DC to Marvel and do this , or maybe Hugh Jackman could just walk through a scene and make some joke about how he’s looking for Ryan Reynolds as a setup for some gag in Deadpool 3? Anyway, that’s Jeff Goldblum standing behind Hemsworth in that photo up above, and Isla Fisher happens to be hanging out with all of them as well, not that any of that means anything:

Taika Waititi, Isla Fisher, Russell Crowe, Chris Hemsworth... probably some others Photo : Cameron Spencer ( Getty Images )

(That’s Taika Waititi behind Fis her, and Natalie Portman and her husband are sitting just off to the sid e of everybody in this photo, in case you needed more proof that this match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters was definitely an Official Movie Hangout For Movie Friends. )



T he actual cast of Thor: Love And Thunder includes some Guardians Of The Galaxy, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. Chris Hemsworth will also be there, obviously, because he plays Thor.