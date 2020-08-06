Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, and Jordan Fisher on recitals, moonwalks, and Magic Mike

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina CarpenterLiza KoshyJordan FisherWork ItNetflix
Save

Netflix’s new movie Work It asks and answers the question “what if three cool young people who can dance very well are given a chance to do just that?” The film—which stars internet darlings Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, and Jordan Fisher—is equal parts Step Up and Bring It On, with just a smidge of the bold brows of Center Stage. The A.V. Club talked to Carpenter, Koshy, and Fisher about their other favorite dance movies, their junior recital horror stories, and what songs they use to pump them up for a big night out;.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

This August brings The New Mutants to theaters (maybe) and two Seth Rogens to your living room

Summer School is surprisingly good-natured (and gory!) for an ’80s classroom comedy

The joke it cost The Office a cool $60,000 to make

Hulu cancels High Fidelity

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement