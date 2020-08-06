Netflix’s new movie Work It asks and answers the question “what if three cool young people who can dance very well are given a chance to do just that?” The film—which stars internet darlings Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, and Jordan Fisher—is equal parts Step Up and Bring It On, with just a smidge of the bold brows of Center Stage. The A.V. Club talked to Carpenter, Koshy, and Fisher about their other favorite dance movies, their junior recital horror stories, and what songs they use to pump them up for a big night out;.

