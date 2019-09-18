Sarah Paulson and Luke Wilson on channeling their inner scumbags

Say what you will about The Goldfinch—and a lot of critics are—but at least it has Sarah Paulson and Luke Wilson in it. In the film , Wilson plays Theo’s alcoholic, gambling-addicted father who’s maybe around for the wrong reasons, while Paulson plays Xandra (“with an X”), a stripper turned bar manager with a passion for square-cut acrylic nails and Las Vegas sunbathing. In the interview above, The A.V. Club talks with Paulson and Wilson about harnessing their inner scumbags, as well as what their all-time favorite book-to-movie adaptations are.

Advertisement