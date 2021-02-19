Sasha Calle is your new Supergirl in the Flash movie

Photo : Rachel Luna ( Getty Images )

We can now add young Kryptonian butt-kicker Supergirl to Warner Media’s ongoing efforts to duplicate (at least!) every single character in their DC Comics film and TV rosters, with Deadline reporting that Sasha Calle will play a new version of the character in Andy Muschietti’s upcoming Flash movie. Calle is best known for her role on The Young And The Restless, where she’s appeared for the last 283 or so episodes. (That’s “since 2018" in non-soap-opera speak.)

Muschietti posted a video today on his Instagram, showing the moment in which he revealed to Calle that she’d been cast in the part, and it is, you know, exceedingly cute and sweet. Calle was one of reportedly more than 400 performers who auditioned for the part (without, apparently, even knowing what role they were going for for much of the process); among other things, she read with the film’s star, Ezra Miller, as part of the extensive vetting process. Calle is the first Latinx actor to play the character, who’s currently portrayed by Melissa Benoist over on The CW’s Arrowverse of shows.

Meanwhile, there’s still not much known about The Flash, which has been in development for years now without much in the way of forward movement. The biggest news, of course, was the addition of Michael Keaton’s Batman to the cast, making it clear that the film would likely be dipping heavily into the DC Comics multiverse. There’s also the big intended part that won’t be going forward; Ray Fisher’s Cyborg was originally slated to appear in the film, but his high-profile disagreements with DC Films over alleged abusive treatment on the set of Justice League has pretty thoroughly scorched that particular earth by now.