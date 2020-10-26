Scarier than fiction: 9 genuinely frightening documentaries

The Cheshire Murders (2013)

Screenshot : The Cheshire Murders

The Cheshire Murders operates foremost as a commentary on the death penalty, raising questions about where the intersection between justice, vengeance, and practicality lies when society passes ultimate judgment on one of its members. But to tackle such a weighty subject, the filmmakers were forced to seek out and explore a crime so heinous to the average person, and so offensive to the public sense of safety, that it could evoke Old Testament urges in even the most moderate of hearts. They found it in a 2007 home invasion in Cheshire, Connecticut, a night-long nightmare that ended with a mother and her two children dead, untold lives ruined, and two defendants facing the unleashed wrath of a community. Bluntly unsensational in its approach, The Cheshire Murders horrifies instead through its quiet presentation of facts—the detached recitation of not just the awful, haunting things that happened in the Petit family home in the early morning hours of July 23, 2007, but also of the lives that led these two men to do the things they did. As a reminder of the banal, self-perpetuating nature of evil, it’s far more draining than any number of fictitious films on a similar theme. [William Hughes]