Postponed

May almost always begins with a Marvel movie, but not this year—the Scar-Jo-starring prequel Black Widow has moved to November, effectively pushing back all other titles in the latest phase of the MCU. F9, the other guaranteed blockbuster originally slated to open this month, has moved even further out; the Fast & Furious family won’t reconvene until April 2 of next year. While Scoob! has moved from the big screen to the small one with a digital release, kids will have to wait on the latest feature-length adventure of a different cartoon hero, as The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run has been rescheduled to hit theaters (assuming they’re open) on August 7. The Saw series will not continue in May, as its latest entry, Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, has vacated its slot on the calendar, with no word yet on when it will now open. Likewise, Joe Wright’s psychological thriller The Woman In The Window, as well as two prestige English-class adaptations: the Noël Coward comedy Blithe Spirit (starring Isla Fisher, Dan Stevens, and Judi Dench) and Armando Iannucci’s warp-speed rendition of Dickens’ The Personal History Of David Copperfield, with Dev Patel in the title role. (Another Patel project, David Lowery’s King Arthur gloss The Green Knight, is still on the calendar for May 29, though that seems like wishful thinking at this point.)

