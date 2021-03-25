Screenshot : Universal Pictures

The Horrors and Bright Eyes are back. So is Party Down. And now Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World is heading back to theaters. Welcome to 2010 2.0! The movie turned 10 last year and the cast had a virtual table read of it, but director Edgar Wright wanted fans to have a proper celebration of the big anniversary, with a new version reimagined for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.



“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was designed for the big screen and for the best sound systems,” said Wright in a statement. “To be able to see it with the best specs is obviously any filmmaker’s dream. You want people to see it as good as it could possibly be. I suspect that if you’re a fan of the movie, you’re going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this.” The big changes are the sound and image, so you’ll still get the movie you love–just in an even better format.

This new version hits theaters on April 30 and will be screening for only a week. Tickets are currently available, but remember that we’re still in a pandemic and while seeing Scott Pilgrim kick Ramona’s exes’ asses on the big screen again sounds great, it’s not safe to do so right now if you’re not vaccinated. But for those who are fully vaccinated and intend to still take proper health precautions , this is a pretty great way of making your return to movie theaters, so don’t miss out.

And for those who don’t want to head to movie theaters just yet (those extra lives from Scott Pilgrim would’ve been great but alas, reality sucks), Wright confirmed there’s a “4K Ultra HD Blu Ray is coming soon too.” But no word yet on when it’ll be available.

[Polygon]