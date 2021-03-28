Sebastian Stan (Robin Marchant/Getty Images), Mark Hamill (Paul Thuaban/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Image : The A.V. Club

A healthy portion of the internet is built around discussion of fan-casting, since humanity can both complain about the overabundance of sequels, remakes, adaptations and talk about how cool it would be if Famous Person X played Famous Fictional Character Y. It rarely ever amounts to anything (Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool doesn’t count, since he was the fan who made it happen), but that’s never stopped the internet from trying to make something happen.

The latest internet fan-casting dream—even calling it a “rumor” is profoundly generous—is that Sebastian Stan (currently on Disney+ screens as Bucky Barnes on The Falcon And The Winter Soldier) should play young Luke Skywalker in… something. Maybe a remake of Star Wars: A New Hope, because pretty much nothing else would make sense? Anyway, this is entirely built on the fact that Stan looks kind of like Mark Hamill, even if his general vibe is a bit colder than Hamill’s was as a young man, but either way, it has apparently generated enough internet buzz that Stan had to address the fan-casting wish on a recent Good Morning America appearance (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Stan seems kind of excited by the whole idea, possibly because he likes how that Disney money spends and he knows he could get a lot more of it by getting into a Star Wars, but he says there’s only one way he would ever consider playing Luke Skywalker: “If Mark Hamill called me, personally, to tell me he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I will believe it,” Stan said, adding, “Until then, I won’t believe it.”

Is he just trying to get a personal phone call from the real Luke Skywalker? Yeah, maybe. Wouldn’t you? Really, we’re starting to feel like we might not do our laundry or wash the dishes until we get a personal phone call from Mark Hamill.