Now that Good Boys has won its opening weekend at the U.S. box office, it’s even clearer that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg know what they’re doing. The producers helmed the project out of their Point Grey company, and helped frame what some reviews are calling “Superbad for Middle Schoolers.” The A.V. Club talked to Rogen and Goldberg about the project and what they were like as 13-year-olds. (Fun fact: The two met on the Vancouver-area Bar Mitzvah scene as tweens) We also talk about the ideal length of a comedy, and whether or not Judd Apatow was full of shit when he told Rogen that “brevity is the soul of wit.”

