VideoInterview2020

Seth Rogen, star of An American Pickle, doesn't actually eat that many pickles

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Seth Rogen
Seth RogenAn American PickleHBO Max
In An American Pickle, Seth Rogen plays two different characters, Herschel and Ben Greenbaum. How they’re related is the essence of the film, but long story short it involves one of them falling into a giant vat of pickle brine and being perfectly preserved for 100 years. (As the movie explains, the science checks out.)

In real life, though, Rogen is but one man—albeit a man with a lot of projects in the works, including a pretty impressive talent for ceramics. The A.V. Club recently talked to him about his passions for pottery, parents, and pickles, and that interview is above.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

