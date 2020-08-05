In An American Pickle, Seth Rogen plays two different characters, Herschel and Ben Greenbaum. How they’re related is the essence of the film, but long story short it involves one of them falling into a giant vat of pickle brine and being perfectly preserved for 100 years. (As the movie explains, the science checks out.)

In real life, though, Rogen is but one man—albeit a man with a lot of projects in the works, including a pretty impressive talent for ceramics. The A.V. Club recently talked to him about his passions for pottery, parents, and pickles, and that interview is above.