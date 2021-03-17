Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan in He’s All That Photo : Kevin Estrada

Netflix really loves making teen rom-coms about fake relationships turned into real ones, so it should be no surprise that they picked up the remake based on one of the biggest fake relationship teen rom-coms. Deadline announced that Netflix has now picked up the rights to Miramax’s She’s All That remake, titled He’s All That. Netflix hasn’t released a premiere date yet, but it’s set to come at some point this year.



In case you’ve avoided hearing about the modernized take on She’s All That, this version features TikTok star Addition Rae as the cool girl, while Cobra Kai bad boy Tanner Buchanan gets to be the unpopular nerd for once. What’s most promising is that this new film is directed by Mark Waters, the director behind classics like Mean Girls and the Lindsay Lohan Freaky Friday remake.



According to Deadline, Addison plays Padget Sawyer, and the movie’s story is told from her point of view. Padget is an influencer (art imitates life) who “accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser, Cameron Kweller, into prom king.” Buchanan is at teen heartthrob level and it’s difficult to picture him as a “loser” but sure, whatever gets the kids to watch.



The movie also includes stars of the original rom-com, Rachael Leigh Cook (playing Padget’s mom ) and Matthew Lillard. S adly, no Freddie Prinze Jr., but we’re holding out hope for a character who turns hacky sack into a one-man show .

