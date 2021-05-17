Snake Eyes teaser gives Henry Golding a G.I. Joe origin story

Photo : Paramount Pictures

Here’s the thing about this rather brief teaser trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins—besides having a subtitle equally as cumbersome as Solo: A Star Wars Story: Henry Golding is an incredibly handsome man, and we know this because cinema is a visual medium, so we can see it with our own non-snake eyes. Whatever else happens in this spinoff—ninja stuff, car chases, Samara Weaving doing the thing—they have at least succeeded in roping Henry Golding into it.



This—again, quite brief—teaser for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (the full title must be declared) is not exactly riveting, and there’s little that places it in the realm of the just-barely-established G.I. Joe cinematic universe. And that might actually be a good thing for this prequel/spinoff, which stars Golding as the eponymous ninja and explores his “classified origin story” with a supporting cast that includes Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, and Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness.

Golding is inheriting a character previously played by Ray Park in both G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation—two forgettable franchise non-starters that really did try to make us believe in Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Cobra Commander for a full minute back there. The latest attempt to make G.I. Joe happen, this time in prequel form, hits theaters on July 23.