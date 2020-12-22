This year marks the 25th anniversary of Toy Story, Pixar’s first feature-length film, and the animation house has been one of Hollywood’s most consistent hit-makers ever since. Given the track record, it’s no surprise that stars jump at the chance to be part of the magic, even in a supporting role. The studio’s latest, Soul, boasts yet another all-star voice cast led by Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey as music teacher Joe and wayward soul 22, respectively, an odd couple whose journey takes them from “The Great Before” to the streets of New York City and back again. Joining them on Earth are Phylicia Rashad as Joe’s adoring mother, Libba, Angela Bassett as jazz legend Dorothea, and Questlove as Curley, Joe’s former student who nows plays drums in Dorothea’s quintet. Ahead of Soul’s Disney+ premiere, The A.V. Club had the opportunity to chat with Rashad, Bassett, and Questlove about the enduring appeal of Pixar, and some of their favorite movies and moments from the studio’s beloved history.

Soul will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning December 25.