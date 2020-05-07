Spike Lee announces new film Da 5 Bloods will debut on Netflix in June

Image : Netflix

After the release of BlackkKlansman , Netflix began aggressively pursuing that chance to house a Spike Lee Joint that it could call its own. The streaming giant and the film auteur appeared to be circling a deal February of last year for Jones’ Vietnam veteran drama, Da 5 Bloods, which had cemented the casting of Chadwick Boseman as a then-undisclosed lead. Today, Lee announced via social media that the film would become available to stream globally Friday, June 12 . ( So we’re guessing that negotiations went well.) Check out the announcement video below.



The Oscar-winning director also shared the first glimpse of the film’s vintage-looking poster.

Da 5 Bloods follows four Black war vets who return to Vietnam in order to search for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (played by Boseman) and, per Netflix’s synopsis, “the promise of buried treasure.” The film’s leasing cast also includes Jean Reno, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors and Paul Walter Hauser. In addition to directing, Lee wrote the script alongside Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo, Matt Billingsly and Kevin Willmott.