Spoiler Alert! This week Film Club is diving into spoiler culture

Spoilers!

Photo : Jonny Cournoyer (Paramount Pictures)

This episod e comes with a warning up top, but don’t worry: All the classic films whose big twists are revealed on this week’s episode of Film Club are at least a couple of decades old. And although whether there’s such a thing as a term limit for spoilers is part of the conversation, we’re not just ruining movie plots for our listeners at random. Our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife approach the topic of spoilers from both a historical and a practical perspective, discussing the origins of spoiler culture as we know it today, how they handle spoilers in their own work, and how much they like to know about a movie or TV series before diving in.

