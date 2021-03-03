SpongeBob loses Gary in exclusive The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run clip

Screenshot : Paramount Pictures

Are you ready, kids? We’re getting a third SpongeBob Squarepants movie tomorrow, but things are looking a little bit different in Bikini Bottom this time around. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run is the first CGI effort of the trilogy, so fans of the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon get to see SpongeBob and Patrick like never before.



The newest adventure begins when Gary goes missing once King Poseidon needs a snail for his skincare routine – it’s the secret behind him looking so youthful, you see. SpongeBob, who is a very doting snail dad, decides to team up with Patrick, Sandy, and the rest of the Bikini Bottom crew to search for Gary all the way in Lost City of Atlantic City. And yes, there are tons of celebrity cameos, including Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg, and Keanu Freakin’ Reeves.

In a clip exclusive to The A.V. Club, SpongeBob finds out that Gary is missing, understandably freaking out. He turns his pineapple home into a total wreck trying to find him, and plasters posters all over town.

The movie premieres on March 4 on Paramount Plus, formerly known as CBS All Access. It’ll also be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Vudu.

