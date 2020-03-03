Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Steve Coogan and Michael Winterbottom on Greed and why they keep coming back for another Trip

Cameron Scheetz
Filed to:Greed
GreedSteve CooganMichael WinterbottomThe Trip
1
Save

Greed is the latest in a long tradition of cinematic partnerships between writer/director Michael Winterbottom and actor Steve Coogan where the two bring to life some particularly unsavory characters. You could call Coogan the director’s muse, although it’s rare to find an artist so eager to cast their muse to the dogs the way Winterbottom does with his collaborator. Whether he’s playing hedonistic porn kingpin Paul Raymond, or a particularly prick-ish version of himself, Coogan always displays an exhilarating lack of vanity. Their newest creation in this mold is Greed’s fast-fashion mogul, Sir Richard McCreadie, a loathsome businessman with a dangerously flip attitude toward the countless people who have helped make his empire a reality. At Greed’s Los Angeles press day, the pair told us about the development of their latest monster, why they’ve taken multiple Trips together, and how their friendship helps—and hurts—their creative process.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

No, Chris Evans won't be in the Knives Out sequel

The Magicians to end with season 5 on Syfy

Pearl Jam, NCT 127, and 9 more albums we can’t wait to hear in March

Timothy Hutton denies accusation that he raped a teenager in 1983

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement