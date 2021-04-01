Steven Yeun Photo : Rich Fury/Getty Images for PRADA) ( Getty Images )

Good news for fans of Jordan Peele’s directorial efforts: We can now add another item to the list of things we know about his next movie, bringing the grand total of things we know to… two. Or three, if you count the fact that Jordan Peele will be directing it. Wow! Three things is almost four things. Before long, we might even know the basic premise, or the title, or even what genre it fits into (smart money’s on horror, but the fact that we don’t know means it shouldn’t be assumed).

Advertisement

The new thing we now know comes from Deadline, and it’s that the film will reportedly star Steven Yeun, who is on a real hot streak this year. He’s got a new animated Amazon series, he made history at the Oscar nominations for his work on Minari, and now he’s going to do whatever this is. Again, it’s probably a horror movie, but we don’t know.

The other thing we know about the movie is that Keke Palmer is going to play the female lead, and she might also be the film’s villain—though we don’t know that for sure, so it only counts as knowing one thing. Persistent rumors have also suggested that Daniel Kaluuya, star of Peele’s Get Out, will also appear in the movie, but that’s another thing that has yet to be confirmed. He’s apparently “in negotiations,”

The movie, whatever it’s called and whatever it’s about, will be in theaters on July 22, 2022. Hey, that’s a fourth thing we know! That’s so exciting!