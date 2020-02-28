Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Storm Reid goes head-to-head with The Invisible Man

Cameron Scheetz
At 16, Storm Reid has already racked up acting credits in just about every genre imaginable, but The Invisible Man marks her first role in a major studio horror movie. And though she’s never been much a scary movie fan, Reid was excited about writer/director Leigh Whannell’s fresh take on the iconic monster and was ready to face her fears head on—even if she couldn’t actually see them. We spoke with the actor at a recent press day for The Invisible Man and she explained what it was like to shoot multiple scenes where she had to pretend to tussle with someone who wasn’t really there. Reid also shared with us some of her other real-world fears (hint: its birds) and told us what she, Aldis Hodge, and Elisabeth Moss bonded over on set.

