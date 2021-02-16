Director Tate Taylor’s previous outing Ma took a tongue-in-cheek approach to the horror genre. H e applies a similarly comical lens to the small-town crime yarn, Breaking News In Yuba County, which unites an astounding ensemble of stars around the seemingly mild-mannered Sue Buttons, played by Allison Janney. The sprawling cast includes heavyweights like Wanda Sykes, Mila Kunis, and Juliette Lewis—reuniting with the director for a third time—who all relished the opportunity to dive into the juicy screenplay, from first-time feature writer Amanda Idoko. During the recent press day for Breaking News, The A.V. Club spoke to the three stars about how they infused their roles with a little of their own personality, and learned how filming in suburban Mississippi rubbed off on them as well. We also had the trio pitch us on some spin-offs for each of their characters and, suffice to say, Juliette Lewis is eager to show us more of her nosy news anchor Gloria Michaels.

Breaking News In Yuba County is available on digital platforms now.