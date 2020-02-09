We made it, everyone. The pinnacle of awards season takes place in Los Angeles tonight, as the film industry’s elite caps off months of campaigning by walking the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards. You can follow along with commentary from our film critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife below, and check out the night’s most notable moments by following us on Twitter.
53
Save
We made it, everyone. The pinnacle of awards season takes place in Los Angeles tonight, as the film industry’s elite caps off months of campaigning by walking the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards. You can follow along with commentary from our film critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife below, and check out the night’s most notable moments by following us on Twitter.