The A.V. Club is liveblogging the 2020 Oscars

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Photo: Getty Images

We made it, everyone. The pinnacle of awards season takes place in Los Angeles tonight, as the film industry’s elite caps off months of campaigning by walking the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards. You can follow along with commentary from our film critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife below, and check out the night’s most notable moments by following us on Twitter.

