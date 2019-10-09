Whether as Charles Addams’ New Yorker cartoons, a black-and-white sitcom, an animated series, or a pair of Barry Sonnenfeld-directed comedies, it appears that every generation is destined to have their version of The Addams Family. Now, directing duo Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon are bringing the horrifying household into 2019 with a new animated feature. And though their last collaboration—2016's Sausage Party—was a decidedly adults-only affair, the directors opted to go the all-ages route for The Addams Family, as they hope to underline the characters’ important message about not being scared of someone just because they look different from you. We spoke with Tiernan and Vernon ahead of the film’s release, and the pair told us about returning to the visuals of the family’s cartoon roots and why they feel a kinship with the Addamses.

