Clockwise from top left: Casting JonBenet; Homecoming, Dirty Money, They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead; Miss Americana; Jim & Andy Photo : Netflix

Streaming libraries expand and contract. Algorithms are imperfect. Those damn thumbnail images are always changing. But you know what you can always rely on? The expert opinions and knowledgeable commentary of The A.V. Club. That’s why we’re scouring both the menus of the most popular services and our own archives to bring you these guides to the best viewing options, broken down by streamer, medium, and genre. Want to know why we’re so keen on a particular show? Click the movie title at the top of each slide for some in-depth coverage from The A.V. Club’s past. And be sure to check back often, because we’ll be adding more recommendations as films come and go.

Here know you’ve read enough about Making A Murderer and Tiger King, so you won’t find those here. These are the rest of the best documentaries that’ve been touted on The A.V. Club and are currently available on Netflix.

Looking for other movies to stream? Also check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime , Netflix and Hulu.