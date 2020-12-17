A.A. Dowd

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things Photo : Netflix

A.A. Dowd

1. I’m Thinking Of Ending Things

2. The Assistant

3. The Climb

4. First Cow

5. Fourteen

6. Nomadland

7. Time

8. Lovers Rock

9. Vitalina Varela

10. Beanpole

11. The Grand Bizarre

12. The Nest

13. A White, White Day

14. The Wild Goose Lake

15. Alone



Outlier: Alone

Had my old partner in critical crime, Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, submitted a ballot this year, it’s possible I wouldn’t be, uh, alone in tossing points to this ruthlessly efficient abduction thriller from the director of the last two Universal Soldier sequels. Bucking most current trends in American horror (though the heroine is a widow, scarcely a single one of the film’s 98 minutes is devoted to grief, as opposed to desperate survival), it’s an unpretentious exercise in suspense that brings to mind the sparse elegance of John Carpenter. Slow burns are great and all, but sometimes you want your thrills fast, lean, and mean.



I’m not immune to the cornball charms of Aaron Sorkin walk-and-talk theater. (Steve Jobs was delectably witty.) But the West Wing creator is all wrong, in his ’90s-liberal civility, for the true story of a group of activists hauled into a kangaroo court to play culture-war scapegoats. Sorkin can’t resist nudging everyone, from his firebrand protagonists to a real-life prosecutor so fascist they nicknamed him “Darth Vader,” toward the center. It’s the dramatic equivalent of a bipartisan appeal—one that looks especially out of touch at a time when witch hunts for the “radical left” are still very much in fashion.



Not all Poltergeist wannabes are created equal. Critics were much too hard on this one—a 21st-century Amblin entertainment that transcended its earnest (if debatably sensitive) family drama through sheer force of crackerjack craftsmanship. Why get hung up on the film’s more generic qualities when you can shiver to its downright Spielbergian exploitation of background space, flickering illumination, and gadget screens? Cool monster, too.



That said, skill behind the camera doesn’t solve everything. For all its gleaming cosmetic pleasures, Christopher Nolan’s time-bending spy thriller is almost impossible to follow—a palindromic mess of paradoxes and sci-fi anti-logic. His best films reward the untangling of their byzantine plots; Tenet just abuses that effort. The only thing more disappointing than the movie itself was Nolan’s reckless push to get it into theaters during a pandemic.



After Dracula Untold and The Mummy, I can’t say I was terribly stoked to see Universal reboot another of its classic monsters. But the studio’s loss of a Dark Universe was a gain for the rest of us, as writer-director Leigh Whannell ran with the freedom to ignore franchise obligation in favor of a taut, resonant, and blessedly self-contained stalker nightmare scenario. The film’s so good, in fact, that I’m now excited to see what Whannell does with The Wolf Man—provided, of course, that Universal doesn’t try to backdoor a shared universe by hooking Lawrence Talbot up with an invisible teammate.