The best horror movies of 2020

Clockwise from top left: The Invisible Man (Photo: Mark Rogers/Universal Pictures); His House (Photo: Aidan Monaghan/Netflix); She Dies Tomorrow (Photo: Courtesy of Neon Films); Gretel & Hansel (Photo: Orion Pictures) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

Halloween is imminent, and if you’re anything like us, you’re getting in the holiday spirit with some of your favorite seasonal staples—going back once more to those timeless classics of the scary-movie genre, like Michael Meyers returning to Haddonfield right on schedule. But while Halloween, like Halloween, never gets old, there are options for those looking to watch something new this October, something they don’t know line for line or kill for kill. On this week’s episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife run down their five favorite horror movies of the year, most of which will be available to watch from home by the 31st. And they overlap on only one film. Hint: It may or may not involve an invisible man.

