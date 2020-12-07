The best movie trailers of 2020

Photo : Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

We all needed something to look forward to in 2020. That’s what movie trailers provide, isn’t it? They’re a glimpse at the fun you’ll have down the road, a save-the-date card, a circle to draw on your calendar. In a year almost entirely devoid of blockbusters, we had to make do with trailers: They offered scraps of spectacle to tide everyone over, and maybe to remind us all that the big movies (and the theaters showing them) would be back eventually. Which is not to say that all of the best trailers of this long, dark year were for the giant Hollywood extravaganzas yanked off the calendar when the pandemic made communal entertainment a thing of the past and (hopefully) future. Nor did every great trailer that dropped in 2020 advertise a movie we’ll now have wait until 2021 to see. But no matter the size or ultimate release date of the films themselves, the little pressurized marketing montages designed to get us excited about them felt, for once, like more than just sales pitches. They were like glimmers of a brighter future. And the 10 that follow shined brightly indeed.

