The best-movies-of-the-year conversation begins early with Never Rarely Sometimes Always

At its core, Eliza Hittman’s Sundance hit, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, is the simple story of two teenage cousins—aspiring musician Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and Skylar (Talia Ryder)—as they journey from Pennsylvania to New York to procure an abortion. But Hittman’s directorial eye brings overwhelming compassion and intimacy to the story, making it one of the best films we’ve seen this year. On today’s second episode of Film Club, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss the acclaimed drama.
