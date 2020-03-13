Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
VideoFilm Club

The best-movies-of-the-year conversation begins early with Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Filed to:Film Club
Film ClubEliza HittmanNever Rarely Sometimes AlwaysVideo
Save

At its core, Eliza Hittman’s Sundance hit, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, is the simple story of two teenage cousins—aspiring musician Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and Skylar (Talia Ryder)—as they journey from Pennsylvania to New York to procure an abortion. But Hittman’s directorial eye brings overwhelming compassion and intimacy to the story, making it one of the best films we’ve seen this year. On today’s second episode of Film Club, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss the acclaimed drama.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the full podcast episode, with our discussion of The Hunt. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

Advertisement
Katie Rife

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Star Trek: Picard offers some answers on its worst episode yet

How did My Big Fat Greek Wedding make so much money?

Comedian infiltrates Mensa, discovers hive of IQ-obsessed alt-right dorks

Netflix’s Feel Good has more depth and hilarity than a feel-good story

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement