The best movies on Disney+

Clockwise from top right: Cool Runnings (Photo: Disney); The Muppet Movie (Screengrab: Disney+); The Last Jedi (Screengrab: YouTube); The Rocketeer (Screengrab: Disney+); Waking Sleeping Beauty (Still: Disney); Return to Oz (Screengrab: Disney+); Wall-E (Still: Disney)

Streaming libraries expand and contract. Algorithms are imperfect. Those damn thumbnail images are always changing. But you know what you can always rely on? The expert opinions and knowledgeable commentary of The A.V. Club. That’s why we’re scouring both the menus of the most popular services and our own archives to bring you these guides to the best viewing options, broken down by streamer, medium, and genre. Want to know why we’re so keen on a particular title? Click the movie title at the top of each slide for some in-depth coverage from The A.V. Club’s past. And be sure to check back often, because we’ll be adding more recommendations as films come and go.

There are plenty of great classic films available as part of your Disney+ subscription, but this list is compiled of movies that were actually reviewed or otherwise lauded on The A.V. Club over the years. That means some classics that we reviewed when released on DVD—like Sleeping Beauty or Snow White—are included while others like The Lion King are not. (We’re talking about the 1994 animated version. We reviewed the remake, and it wasn’t making it on this list.)



Looking for other movies to stream? Also check out our list of the best movies on Netflix, best movies on Hulu, and best movies on Amazon Prime. And for more family-friendly content, take a look at The A.V. Club’s Field Guide To Parenting.