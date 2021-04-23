As Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid revealed, he and his cast put many, many hours of “research” into making the latest film adaptation of the long-running video game series. But it wasn’t all fun and games: In bringing the franchise’s spine-ripping action to life, everyone went the extra mile to make Mortal Kombat’s hyper-stylized action feel real and authentic, doing much of the stunt work themselves. Ahead of the film’s release, The A.V. Club had the opportunity to speak with some of the supporting cast and learn about the intensive training and detailed fight choreography behind its most thrilling action scenes. In the video above, Max Huang (“Kung Lao”), Josh Lawson (“Kano”), Ludi Lin (“Liu Kang”), Jessica McNamee (“Sonya Blade”), and Joe Taslim (“Sub-Zero”) preview their favorite showdowns in the movie and tease one that didn’t quite make the cut.

Mortal Kombat hits theaters—and begins streaming exclusively on HBO Max—on Friday, April 23.