There’s a real “supergroup” energy to Regina King’s directorial feature debut, One Night In Miami, which imagines the conversations that occurred over one evening in 1964 when Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown met up at the historic Hampton House hotel. Each was and is an icon in their own right, and King’s film doesn’t let us forget what their successes meant to the world—especially within the Black community—while also highlighting sides of these figures not often seen in public. With The OA’s Kinglsey Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Riverdale’s Eli Goree as Clay, Hamilton’s Leslie Odom, Jr. as Cooke, and Clemency’s Aldis Hodge as Brown, One Night In Miami boasts an impressive cast with performances that resonate and go much deeper than impressions. Recently, The A.V. Club spoke with each member of the talented quartet about stepping into their idols’ shoes, and showcasing the human sides of them not always portrayed in media. We also gave Ben-Adir, Goree, Odom, Jr., and Hodge the opportunity to gush about working with Regina King, which sounds as wonderful as you’d imagine.

One Night In Miami is available to stream exclusively via Prime Video.