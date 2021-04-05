The cast of Shiva Baby on the film's relatable horrors, girlbosses

If at times Shiva Baby plays like a horror movie, well, that’s by design. Emma Seligman’s hilariously stressful cringe comedy draws from one of our most universal fears: Being stuck in a room with relatives you barely know. It’s a fear Shiva Baby stars Rachel Sennott (Call Your Mother), Molly Gordon (Booksmart), and Dianna Agron (Glee) know well, having endured years of family events with awkward questions, unfair expectations, and lots and lots of food. In the video above, The A.V. Club speaks to the actors about the memories that fueled their performances and the days spent filming in the Brooklyn summer heat that made the sweaty tension of Shiva Baby feel palpable. The trio also praises their game-for-anything co-stars—including veteran character actors Fred Melamed and Polly Draper—and Sennott discusses the complexities of “girlboss” feminism.

Shiva Baby is playing now in select theaters and available on TVOD platforms.