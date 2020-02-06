The cast of The Lodge says production was literally on thin ice

In their English-language follow-up to the nerve-shredding Goodnight Mommy, filmmaking duo Vero n ika Franz and Severin Fiala packed their parkas and headed off to a remote location outside Montreal for The Lodge. It’s a tense, claustrophobic horror about the psychological effects of trauma set in an isolated cabin at the edge of a snow-covered forest, and the cast recalls a production that was plenty scary for reasons of its own. When we sat down with stars Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, and Lia McHugh at The Lodge’s Los Angeles press junket, they shared stories about filming on a frozen lake, which—despite constant reassurance that everything would be okay—they couldn’t help but be a little freaked out by every time they heard the ice shift beneath them. The actors also revealed how they managed to keep warm during the chilliest of shoot days, and told us what they think makes great horror movies truly scary.

