After premiering in competition at this year’s Sundance, Them That Follow hit theaters this past week, providing audiences with a glimpse into a secluded religious sect hidden deep in Appalachia. The story follows a pastor’s daughter (Alice Englert) who contemplates her own beliefs when she becomes entangled with a local agnostic (Thomas Mann) and the man her father wants her to marry (Lewis Pullman). We recently sat down with the film’s three young stars to discuss filming on location in Ohio, and what it took for them to get in the mindset of these “true believers.”



