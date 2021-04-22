The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Screenshot : YouTube

It’s been a while since a horror movie introduced a new ghost gimmick, like the Xbox Kinect camera in that Paranormal Activity movie, but now—thanks to this new trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It—we have a particularly weird one that is going to be extremely scary for the small number of people with a very outdated kind of mattress. That’s right: This time around, there’s a damn ghost in a waterbed. OoooOOoooh!

The waterbed is really just one little moment of this trailer, alongside many other examples of spooky hands reaching through stuff (perhaps there’s a demonic villain that Warner Bros. doesn’t want to reveal yet?), but the main hook for this latest installment in the long-running series is that a man murders someone and then claims that the devil made him do it, prompting someone to call in Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who now with her hair styled even more like the real Lorraine Warren in a totally necessary choice) to see if he could be telling the truth. Naturally, because this is a Conjuring movie, he probably is. There’s definitely something spooky going on at least, with John Noble saying ominous stuff about Satan and people being lifted up into the air by invisible forces, plus Lorraine gets to show off a new power where she can transport into the spirit world to try and solve ghostly mysteries. Or something like that, at least.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was directed by Michael Chaves and will be in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4.