Disney+ is apparently feeling awfully generous in 2021, at least in terms of the non-Disney entertainment franchises that the company has swallowed up over the years. Marvel fans are finally getting their MCU tie-in shows, Muppet fans finally got most of the The Muppet Show, and now Star Wars fans will get to enjoy a big drop of questionably canonical Star Wars spin-offs—some of which have been buried for decades.

Starting in April, specifically April 2 just so you know this isn’t a joke, Disney+ will begin streaming 1984's Caravan Of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, its sequel Ewoks: The Battle Of Endor, the two-season animated series Star Wars: Ewoks from 1985, Genndy Tartakovsky’s beloved Star Wars: Clone Wars animated shorts that predate the CG Clone Wars show, and—most surprisingly—the animated short The Story Of The Faithful Wookiee, which aired as part of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and (until now) has only ever been available as a DVD extra on the Star Wars Blu-rays. It features the first appearance of Boba Fett, making it an important Star Wars historical document, and also The Mandalorian has included some nods to it (mostly the weird pitchfork rifle that Djin Darin uses).

Could this be a sign that the full Holiday Special will someday be freed from George Lucas’ private vaults? Probably not, but nobody should ever underestimate Disney’s willingness to throw money around. If subscriber numbers ever start to dip and Mickey specifically needs to bring back boomer Star Wars fans for whatever reason, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Bea Arthur’s appearance at the Mos Eisley Cantina suddenly show up somewhere.