Robin’s Wish Photo : Vertical Entertainment

The documentary Robin’s Wish (VOD and digital platforms September 1) looks back on Robin Williams’ final years and his fight against the neurodegenerative disorder Lewy body dementia. French filmmaker Damien Manivel won Best Director at the Locarno Film Festival for Isadora’s Children (MUBI September 2), a dramatization of the life and career of dancer Isadora Duncan. Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. are paired by the mighty Netflix rom-com algorithm in Love, Guaranteed (Netflix September 3). John Leguizamo gets his own Dangerous Minds, playing an inspirational chess instructor for marginalized Miami teens in Critical Thinking (virtual theaters, VOD, and digital platforms September 4). In what sounds more like a horror movie than a comedy, a married couple finds Pauly Shore squatting in the Guest House (VOD and digital platforms September 4) of their new dream home. Hugo Weaving stars in a modern-dress take on Shakespeare’s Measure For Measure (VOD and digital platforms September 4). Jeff Orlowski’s The Social Dilemma (Netflix September 9) examines how a small number of social media companies and Silicon Valley tech barons are disturbingly reshaping the way we live and even think. Dive into a former president’s relationship to music with the documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President (select theaters and virtual theaters September 9). One-time Hollywood hitmaker McG continues his bizarre second career in DTV-grade schlock with sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix September 10). Haley Lu Richardson is still playing teenagers, including the unfortunately knocked-up high school heroine of Unpregnant (HBO Max September 10). One-time ensign Wil Wheaton stars as the host of a deceptively friendly VHS program in the thriller Rent-A-Pal (select theaters and VOD September 11). Buoyancy (virtual theaters September 11) follows a Cambodian boy sold into slave labor aboard a Thai fishing boat. The Secrets We Keep (select theaters September 16 and VOD October 16) sounds like a modern gloss on Death And The Maiden, with Noomi Rapace as a woman who kidnaps the neighbor (Joel Kinnaman) she thinks committed war crimes against her. A rock band’s big break is jeopardized by its egomaniacal frontman in SXSW comedy Teenage Badass (VOD September 18). The Library That Dolly Built (select theaters September 21) celebrates country legend Dolly Parton’s literacy-focused nonprofit, while Oliver Sacks: His Own Life (virtual theaters September 23) explores the legacy of the famed neurologist. A rich princess discovers that, hey, she also has magical superpowers in Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals (Disney+ September 25). Lena Olin is The Artist’s Wife (select theaters and VOD September 25) in a drama about coping with dementia. And Ottolenghi And The Cakes Of Versailles (select theaters and VOD September 25) follows five pastry chefs using their craft to bring the opulence of the French Monarchy to a New York art exhibit.

