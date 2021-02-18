The gang and the gore are all here in the trailer for Mortal Kombat

Image : Warner Bros.

As we’ve said before, the new Mortal Kombat movie is about family. Oh, and also beating the shit out of your enemies. So how do you even combine tender moments with good ol’ Mortal Kombat gore? The official trailer for the movie answers this.

The trailer introduces brand new character Cole Young (Lewis Tan), as well as the franchise’s staple characters, like Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Shang Tsung (Chin Han), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Jax Briggs (Mehcad Brooks), and Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim). In case you were concerned the movie wouldn’t include enough of Mortal Kombat’s signature gore, we get to see Sub-Zero destroy Jax’s arms and then use someone’s frozen blood as a weapon, so that should offer some relief. You can check out the not-quite -safe-for-work clip below.

Here’s the full synopsis, courtesy of Warner Bros. :

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat kicks into high gear on April 16. It’ll be released in both theaters and HBO Max as part of Warner Bros.’ new hybrid theater-streaming model.