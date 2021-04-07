Paul Rudd and a Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man in Ghostbusters: Afterlife Screenshot : Sony Pictures

You can just picture it now: a roundtable of executives trying to find ways to make Ghostbusters: Afterlife marketable: “Muncher went viral but he’s ugly as hell and we need the Baby Yoda cuteness factor. So what if we turn the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man into a Baby Yoda? Kids will buy that, right? Or better yet—why don’t we do the Minions thing and make a bunch that are just adorable, chaotic little shits?”



The newest Ghostbusters: Afterlife teaser plays into that, featuring Universally Lovable Hollywood Guy Paul Rudd, strolling around a grocery store, picking up some Jamoca Baskin-Robbins ice cream and blue velvet frosting. He stumbles upon the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man trying to escape a marshmallow bag. He’s tiny but ferocious, biting Rudd’s finger. And it turns out there are more Stay-Puft guys! Ghostbusters is blatantly coming for the Despicable Me franchise’s money. These fluffy rascals start roasting each other on a barbecue, while another group tries to turn their friend into s’mores. Ghostbusters Paul Rudd will be scarred forever, unable to eat marshmallows again.



The teaser itself looks more like an elaborate Super Bowl commercial for Baskin-Robbins ice cream pints than a scene from a movie, but hey, the little Stay-Puft guys are cute, so we’ll likely be seeing them become the new cute pop culture thing people can’t stop talking about.

The movie’s premiere date has moved quite a bit and it’s finally coming on November 21, directed by Jason Reitman (whose dad Ivan Reitman directed the original two). Rudd will star alongside Bill Murray, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson.