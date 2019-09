In The Goldfinch, Aneurin Barnard and Finn Wolfhard play the same guy—Boris, a Ukrainian kid who’s moved around a lot and befriends Theo while living in a desolate subdivision outside Las Vegas. Wolfhard plays the teenage version, while Barnard plays the grown up, slightly more hardened version.

We spoke to Barnard about his role and his counterpart at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he was also appearing in The Personal History Of David Copperfield and Radioactive.