The Hunt broadly targets "both sides," like a really gory episode of South Park

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Since its trailer was released last July, Blumhouse’s The Hunt has drawn the eyes and ire of many on folks in the MAGA crowd—with the President himself weighing in on the matter. The studio subsequently canceled the film’s September release, citing concerns about “timing” in the wake of the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings. Several months later, the Craig Zobel-directed satire is uncanceled and dropping in theaters today. On today’s first episode of Film Club, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife wade into the controversial waters of The Hunt, but quickly discover it’s not worth the fuss.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the full podcast episode, with our discussion of Never Rarely Sometimes Always, soon. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

Katie Rife

