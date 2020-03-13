The Hunt broadly targets "both sides," like a really gory episode of South Park

Since its trailer was released last July, Blumhouse’s The Hunt has drawn the eyes and ire of many on folks in the MAGA crowd—with the President himself weighing in on the matter . The studio subsequently cancel ed the film’s September release, citing concerns about “timing” in the wake of the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings. Several months later, the Crai g Zobel-directed satire is uncanceled and dropping in theaters today. O n today’s first episode of Film Club, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife wade into the controversial waters of The Hunt, but quick ly discover it’s not worth the fuss.

