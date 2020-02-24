Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell figured out how to make empty corners horrifying

Cameron Scheetz
Writer/director Leigh Whannell will be the first to admit that the Invisible Man has never been the most frightening creature in the storied canon of Universal monster movies. “He’s kind of like tier two,” Whannell told us at the recent press junket for this month’s The Invisible Man, his new take on the classic horror figure. Unlike the 1933 film that largely relied on a bandage-covered Claude Rains to provide its scares, Whannell knew that there was fear to be found in what the audience couldn’t see. In our chat, the director explained how he worked with his cinematographer and sound design team to make horrifying imagery out of empty corners and quiet hallways.

